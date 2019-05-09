Atkore International Group (ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ATKR stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
In related news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Atkore International Group
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
