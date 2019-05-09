Atkore International Group (ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,278 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 18,369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 277,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214,742 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

