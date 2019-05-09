Astronics (ATRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 535,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,764. Astronics has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 357,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

