Assura (AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Assura to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 60.30 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.50 ($0.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 37.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

