Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 61,000 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 850.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.50). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-buys-shares-of-61000-hovnanian-enterprises-inc-hov.html.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.