Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

