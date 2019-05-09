Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,306 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth $9,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 23.36%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

