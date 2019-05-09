Arizona State Retirement System Buys 214 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 8.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crane by 250.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 132,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $437,441.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.16.

NYSE:CR opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

