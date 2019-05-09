Argus Raises Hilton Hotels (HLT) Price Target to $105.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.65.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,796,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,424,000 after purchasing an additional 505,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

