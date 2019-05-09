Aramark (ARMK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. Aramark also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

