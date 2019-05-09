Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,724. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $63,750.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

