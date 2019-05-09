AptarGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $566,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,802. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

