Apple Inc. (AAPL) Director Sells $7,380,100.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apple by 11,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,162,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,354,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19,410.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,258,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,198,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Director Sells $7,380,100.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/apple-inc-aapl-director-sells-7380100-00-in-stock.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.