ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 4,115 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $76,168.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 2,206,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,388. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

