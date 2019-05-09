Analyzing K12 (LRN) & ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 1 2 0 2.67 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of K12 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

K12 has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $917.73 million 1.35 $27.62 million $0.68 45.47 ChineseInvestors.com $2.35 million 8.93 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 4.33% 7.23% 5.54% ChineseInvestors.com -253.96% -1,178.21% -165.68%

Summary

K12 beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

