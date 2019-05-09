Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RingCentral (NYSE: RNG):

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $124.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $121.00 to $140.00.

5/6/2019 – RingCentral had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We remain Equal-Weight/Vol. on valuation (9.1x CY20 EV/sales vs. CaaS peers at 5.0x), and intensifying vendor competition. KEY Key Metrics Stephens Consensus Actual vs. Street Revenue ($ mil.) 193.3 193.5 201.5 4.1% Subscription Rev. ($ mil.) 176.5 176.8 182.7 3.3% ($ mil.) 205.9 203.1 204.5 0.7% Subscription Rev. ($ mil.) 187.5 185.3 186.5 0.6% ($ mil.) 860.4 854.8 864.0 1.1% Subscription Rev. ($ mil.) 784.4 780.7 788.0 0.9% FactSet Research Systems, Company reports, Stephens Inc.””

5/2/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RingCentral, Inc. provides solutions for business communications primarily in the United States. The Company’s products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax. It provides solutions such as auto-receptionist, flexible extension structure, multiple voicemail boxes, smart call routing, business answering rules, extension dialing, call transfers and elegant integration with Smartphones. RingCentral, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

4/26/2019 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral, Inc. provides solutions for business communications primarily in the United States. The Company’s products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax. It provides solutions such as auto-receptionist, flexible extension structure, multiple voicemail boxes, smart call routing, business answering rules, extension dialing, call transfers and elegant integration with Smartphones. RingCentral, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

3/25/2019 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2019 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

RingCentral stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.31. 190,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,982.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Get RingCentral Inc alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $846,591.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,346.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $141,325.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,163,096.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 513,774 shares of company stock worth $53,638,015 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after purchasing an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after acquiring an additional 507,225 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,018,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.