Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viomi Technology (VIOT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT):

5/9/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

5/2/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

4/26/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

4/19/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

3/21/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

3/20/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 236,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,336. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $831.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $955.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

