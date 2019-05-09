Analysts Set WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Price Target at $2,353.00

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353 ($30.75).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,992 ($26.03). 264,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 25,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($26.63), for a total value of £509,500 ($665,751.99).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.