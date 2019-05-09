Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (WM) PT at $107.14

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:WM opened at $104.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,522 shares of company stock worth $4,921,224. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

