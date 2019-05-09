Analysts Set South32 Ltd (S32) Target Price at $226.67

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.95).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of S32 stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

