Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foundation Building Materials Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (FBM)

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $514.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

FBM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.86. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

