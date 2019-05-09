Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy posted sales of $982.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $19,456,191.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,651,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200,295 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,185,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 648,848 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,723,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,797,664. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

