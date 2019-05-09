Analysts Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to report sales of $65.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.87 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $66.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $260.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.20 million to $263.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.12 million, with estimates ranging from $262.58 million to $271.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of FSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,872. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

