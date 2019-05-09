Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 371,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

