Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.21% and a negative net margin of 382.48%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.40. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $876,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,232,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 756,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/amicus-therapeutics-fold-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-26-eps.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.