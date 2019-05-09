AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Sells $442,532.22 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $568,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dale Danilewitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $38,661.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $440,385.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $42,772.11.

On Thursday, March 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04.

On Monday, February 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90.

On Thursday, February 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $495,020.40.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,110. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

