American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Shares of AOBC stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.95.
In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,403,000 after buying an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 442,078 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
