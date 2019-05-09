American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of AOBC stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,403,000 after buying an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 442,078 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

