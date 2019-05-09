American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.48.

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$6.83. 104,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

