American Express (AXP) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $117.49 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

