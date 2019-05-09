American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Insider Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 117,051 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,300. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,392 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

