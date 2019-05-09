Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 15,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,373. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,959.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,281 shares of company stock worth $993,393. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 536.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 268,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 226,504 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 802,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 192,552 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.