Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $784.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.37 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

