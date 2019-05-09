Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,943,000 after buying an additional 420,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

