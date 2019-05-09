Altaba Inc (AABA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Altaba were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $255,165,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth $78,636,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,003,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after buying an additional 652,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 593,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AABA. ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 429,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,325. Altaba Inc has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

