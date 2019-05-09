Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 115.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 218.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,972,524.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/alps-advisors-inc-reduces-holdings-in-commvault-systems-inc-cvlt.html.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.