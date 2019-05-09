Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

