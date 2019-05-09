Allergan (AGN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.95 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.36. The stock had a trading volume of 73,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allergan has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allergan by 14,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617,639 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Allergan by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,853,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 846,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

