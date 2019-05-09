Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 10th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

