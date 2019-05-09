Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,128 shares of company stock worth $1,109,467. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,149,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,957 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

