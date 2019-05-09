Alleghany Co. (Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $9.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $36.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $38.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $661.00. 9,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,656. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.77. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $558.50 and a 52 week high of $670.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total value of $318,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,205.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $8,561,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Alleghany by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

