Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allakos by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 89,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $3,266,322.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 142,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $4,905,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Allakos Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

