Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after buying an additional 244,095 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,687,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Align Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 310,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Align Technology stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.14. 13,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,525. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

