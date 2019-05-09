Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,558,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $322.87 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

