Algert Global LLC Invests $308,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

