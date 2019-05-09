Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Sells $2,130,450.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $2,130,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,212 shares in the company, valued at $72,323,380.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARE opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.57). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

