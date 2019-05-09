Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Trading Down 8.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $23.00. 615,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 233,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The business’s revenue was up 857.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 18,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $590,926.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,407 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

