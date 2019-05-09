Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $214.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.18 million. Aircastle posted sales of $204.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $867.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.48 million to $884.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $969.27 million, with estimates ranging from $906.56 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aircastle in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $715,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 376,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

AYR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.68. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

