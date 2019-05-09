Air France-KLM Sponsored (AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.