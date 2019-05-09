Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA opened at $259.66 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

