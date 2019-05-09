Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Stock

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKS. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flex Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FLKS stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.80. Flex Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 155.34% and a negative net margin of 2,082.22%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

