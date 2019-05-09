AGCO (AGCO) PT Raised to $80.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.83.

AGCO stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $3,644,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,397,590.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,601. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Man Group plc grew its position in AGCO by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

